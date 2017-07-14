Mahalapye — For the first time in history Botswana team qualifies for Top 8 stage at the ongoing XV Men's World Softball Championship 2017 held in the Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada.

This comes after a three way tie between Botswana, Czech Republic and Denmark.

Botswana automatically qualified after Japan beat Denmark and it qualified for the Quarter finals.

This is bound to change Botswana's rankings as the team went in for the championships ranked position 19 in the world.

Other national teams who qualified are New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Canada, Australia, USA and Venezuela and these were the top four from each pool.

The teams would compete for the Gold medal game on July 16.

BOPA