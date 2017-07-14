14 July 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana Softball Team Qualifies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Loungo Rakgati

Mahalapye — For the first time in history Botswana team qualifies for Top 8 stage at the ongoing XV Men's World Softball Championship 2017 held in the Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada.

This comes after a three way tie between Botswana, Czech Republic and Denmark.

Botswana automatically qualified after Japan beat Denmark and it qualified for the Quarter finals.

This is bound to change Botswana's rankings as the team went in for the championships ranked position 19 in the world.

Other national teams who qualified are New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Canada, Australia, USA and Venezuela and these were the top four from each pool.

The teams would compete for the Gold medal game on July 16.

BOPA

Botswana

Middle-Distance Runner Amos in Rabat Diamond League

Botswana's 800 metres specialist, Nijel Amos is expected to continue with his good feat during the Rabat Diamond League… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.