Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says it would require at least 50 days to source afresh the printing of presidential ballot papers.

The Commission has also submitted to the Court of Appeal that it had made provisions for transparency and accountability in the printing of the presidential ballots.

Lawyer Kamau Karuri says IEBC planned to have the printing of ballots and destruction of art work on conclusion of the process witnessed by stakeholders who included representatives of all eight presidential candidates, media, civil society and religious leaders.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite who is also representing IEBC in the appeal has also argued that the public participation the High Court required of it in the procurement of said ballots does not apply.