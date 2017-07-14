Liberia: More Booing for Baokai

The Movement for Progressive Change or MPC Mr. Samuel Freeman has taken issues with Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the Unity Party (UP) standard bearer over alleged Cocopa money.

He also claims that President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf is pretending not to be siding with her vice president Mr. Boakai in this election as a way of enabling him to gain more votes from the Liberian people on sympathy. Mr. Freeman accuses Mr. Boakai of having a budget of US$2.1 million dollars but is doing nothing for the Liberian people.

"Boakai pretended to be sleeping every time because he never wanted to be blamed for all the lapses that are ongoing in this country, just because he was eyeing the presidency", says Freeman.

The MPC leader argues that VP Boakai controls 2.1 million dollars budget with 15 employees, while the community colleges, the Liberia National Police (LNP), the physician school and other major facilities in the country have been underpaid.

In the midst of such a challenge, Mr. Freeman notes that one man controls such a huge amount and does nothing, but sat for 12 years with a lot of money. He says Mr. Boakai said nothing when the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) broke down while 300 persons were taken from the institution.

"I encourage the Liberian people to boo at the joker, let him sit ... down, he has never visited Clara Town in the past 12 years", he says, adding that Mr. Boakai is visiting the Clara Town today because he wants to be president.

He describes Mr. Boakai's running mate House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay as belly - driven and one of the most corrupt individuals in Liberia.

In closing, Mr. Freeman promises to provide jobs for Zogoes or disadvantaged youths and uneducated people by opening factories so that they can be employed he takes office.