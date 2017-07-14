14 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: G.G Kariuki to Be Buried Even as Man Files Paternity Suit

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Laikipia Senator the late G.G Kariuki will be buried at his Rumuruti home on Friday even as a man claiming to be his son filed a case in court demanding recognition.

Under a certificate of urgency, 29-year-old Charles Maina stated that he is the legitimate son to the late Senator and has accused his family of locking him out of the burial arrangements.

He indicated that his mother, who is now deceased, had been working with the Senator in Nyahururu and that they even bought land in the area.

"Efforts to negotiate with the rest of the family about the involvement in the family affairs especially at this time when I am suppose to bury my father have been fruitless," Maina stated in an affidavit

"The family held a requiem mass yesterday without my involvement and I am a family member, I have been trying to negotiate with them but in vain," he stated.

He stated that he is willing to have a DNA test to prove his claims adding that after his mother's death the late Senator used to assist him financially.

A memorial service for the late G.G was held on Thursday where leaders eulogised him as a dedicated leader who served selflessly in his entire public life since the post-independence government.

