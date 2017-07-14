14 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Brumskine Should Know Better'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ethel A. Tweh

Opposition presidential hopeful Mr. Simeon Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) says Liberty Party (LP) standard bearer Cllr. Charles Brumskine should have known better by not supporting the idea for his disqualified running mate Mr. Harrison Kanwea to go to Court.

Speaking at the MPC headquarters in Sinkor on Thursday, 13 July, the businessman turned - politician claimed that people that are seeking the country's highest offices are the ones that are undermining the law.

He reminds veteran Liberian lawyer Cllr. Brumskine that Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct says those who hold public offices should resign two years before running for elected positions. "Brumskine, who claimed to be lawyer, should know better and abide by the law", Mr. Freeman suggests.

"This presidency is not for jokers, 2017 we are Determined", Mr. Freeman continues. He believes that the disqualified LP running mate Mr. Kanwea built evidence against himself by not [resigning] within the two years period, instead of doing so two years before the elections.

Liberia

Heated Exchanges in Margibi As Liberia's VP Unveils Running Mate

The standard bearer of Unity Party Joseph Boakai is today unveiling his running mate, Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay (Peoples… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.