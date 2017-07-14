Liberia: 'Brumskine Should Know Better'

Opposition presidential hopeful Mr. Simeon Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) says Liberty Party (LP) standard bearer Cllr. Charles Brumskine should have known better by not supporting the idea for his disqualified running mate Mr. Harrison Kanwea to go to Court.

Speaking at the MPC headquarters in Sinkor on Thursday, 13 July, the businessman turned - politician claimed that people that are seeking the country's highest offices are the ones that are undermining the law.

He reminds veteran Liberian lawyer Cllr. Brumskine that Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct says those who hold public offices should resign two years before running for elected positions. "Brumskine, who claimed to be lawyer, should know better and abide by the law", Mr. Freeman suggests.

"This presidency is not for jokers, 2017 we are Determined", Mr. Freeman continues. He believes that the disqualified LP running mate Mr. Kanwea built evidence against himself by not [resigning] within the two years period, instead of doing so two years before the elections.