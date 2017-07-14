Gaborone — Botswana's 800 metres specialist, Nijel Amos is expected to continue with his good feat during the Rabat Diamond League meet on Sunday July 16.

As part of the meet preparations and to sharpen his speed, Amos recorded a Personal Best of 45.55 in 400 metres at Lignano meet held in Italy on Wednesday, and that alone is a clear indication that he will surely burn down the Rabat track probably with a very impressive time.

The 800 metres entry list consists of; Kenyans Kipyegon Bett, Nicholas Kiplangat Kipkoech, Robert Biwott Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, USA will be represented by Donavan Brazier, Poland by Adam Kszczot, Canadian by Brandon Mcbride, Mostafa Smaili, and Bram Som from Nederland.

On paper, Amos is unmarked, but at the same time, he should not be too complacent as every athletes more especially from Kenya would like to stamp their authority during the event.

However, sport journalist Bapati Mmotlanyane said as it stands, Amos is enjoying good run of form.

He said his body is also responding well to his new strategy of chasing the pace maker, adding that alone takes a combination of endurance and speed to run with that kind of strategy.

Furthermore, he said the athlete proved his sharp upturn of form at the Lignano meet after a close third position in a competitive 400 metre race in a marginal PB of 45.55.

"I think the race was just a lift of speed for him, so it's possible that he might even go faster than in London, but at the same time, fatigue might just hold him a little bit but surely," he said.

Mmotlanyane said Amos is the man to beat on Sunday, given that it is without a doubt that the 2012 Olympic Silver medallist is riding on a high crest of form.

