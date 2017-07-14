Kenya: Court of Appeal Set to Hear IEBC Plea for Reprieve on Presidential Ballot Tender

Nairobi — The Court of Appeal will on Friday morning hear the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's appeal against retendering for the printing of the presidential ballot papers.

The High Court having last week Friday quashed the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing on the grounds that there was no public participation.

Reasoning the IEBC has taken issue with given it was a single sourced tender.

It also maintains that it is too late in the day, 24 days to the General Election, to retender.

The National Super Alliance which moved to court in the first instance to challenge the tender award to Al Ghurair has on its part filed a cross appeal, challenging the portion of the High Court ruling that found their claims of improper association between the printing firm and President Uhuru Kenyatta unsubstantiated.