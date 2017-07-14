13 July 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: LNP Warns Against Sirens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
A police vehicle.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has warned against the misuse of security devices such as sirens and flashers by unauthorized vehicles and individuals in the country.

The warning was issued on Wednesday to reporters at the LNP's headquarters in Monrovia by police spokesman Sam Collins. He said the entity has observed with grave concern the 'unauthorized and misuse of sirens' by those he described as unscrupulous individuals. As such, the police has issued this stern warning.

"The Liberia National Police has observed with grave concern the misuse of security devices such as sirens and flashers by unscrupulous individuals to beat the traffic and by using the opposite lane and to violate at night," Collins stated.

Collins quoting section 6.21 of the vehicles and traffic law of Liberia said only authorized emergency vehicles to include fire trucks, ambulances and police marked vehicles among others are approved and permitted by the Ministry of Justice to use such devices.

The warning comes about due to numerous unauthorized vehicles who perpetrate crimes and violate the laws. "The reason for this is that some of these vehicles may be involved into criminality and even hit and run thereby making it very difficult for the police to go after them. We have even arrested armed robbers using flashers and sirens, so we as police officers should be able to distinguish between those who are authorized and unauthorized so that we can be able to do our work," Collins stressed.

He disclosed that the police have now begun the process of raiding ghettos across Monrovia and its environs ahead of the July 26 celebration.

Meanwhile, Collins noted that the police is committed to providing a peaceful election come October 10, 2017 and called on all youth to embrace a violence free election.

Liberia

Heated Exchanges in Margibi As Liberia's VP Unveils Running Mate

The standard bearer of Unity Party Joseph Boakai is today unveiling his running mate, Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay (Peoples… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.