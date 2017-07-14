Liberia: LNP Warns Against Sirens

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has warned against the misuse of security devices such as sirens and flashers by unauthorized vehicles and individuals in the country.

The warning was issued on Wednesday to reporters at the LNP's headquarters in Monrovia by police spokesman Sam Collins. He said the entity has observed with grave concern the 'unauthorized and misuse of sirens' by those he described as unscrupulous individuals. As such, the police has issued this stern warning.

"The Liberia National Police has observed with grave concern the misuse of security devices such as sirens and flashers by unscrupulous individuals to beat the traffic and by using the opposite lane and to violate at night," Collins stated.

Collins quoting section 6.21 of the vehicles and traffic law of Liberia said only authorized emergency vehicles to include fire trucks, ambulances and police marked vehicles among others are approved and permitted by the Ministry of Justice to use such devices.

The warning comes about due to numerous unauthorized vehicles who perpetrate crimes and violate the laws. "The reason for this is that some of these vehicles may be involved into criminality and even hit and run thereby making it very difficult for the police to go after them. We have even arrested armed robbers using flashers and sirens, so we as police officers should be able to distinguish between those who are authorized and unauthorized so that we can be able to do our work," Collins stressed.

He disclosed that the police have now begun the process of raiding ghettos across Monrovia and its environs ahead of the July 26 celebration.

Meanwhile, Collins noted that the police is committed to providing a peaceful election come October 10, 2017 and called on all youth to embrace a violence free election.