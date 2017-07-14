Liberia: LNP Owes Funeral Home U.S.$40K

The Solomon Tubee Funeral home located in Kakata, Margibi County says Authority of the Liberia National Police has reportedly refused to pay their liabilities owed them in the tone of US$40,000.00.

Authority of the funeral home alleged that since the LNP took a body of an alleged Nigerian armed robber to their funeral services, they are yet to settle their obligation.

According to Tubee, the LNP took the body of the alleged armed robber shot dead while attempting to rob the Ecobank branch in Kakata, while the body was taken to the funeral home for further investigation by the LNP.

Tubee further explained that this Thursday July 13 will make the body one year since the LNP deposited the body at the funeral home. Tubee went on to say that they are using their resources to keep the body fresh for the health and safety of those in the community adjacent to the funeral home.

He told reporters that they have written the authority of the LNP on many occasions, but they are yet to get any positive response. The manager of the funeral home said on August 5, 16 & 24, 2016, they wrote the LNP's authority asking for its arrear, but the LNP had failed to comply with them.

Tubee indicated that they took the matter to the county authority of Margibi County, but the County Attorney promised to look into the matter and get back to them, saying he has reportedly refused.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the LNP, Sam Collins revealed that the LNP deposited a body at the funeral home at the time Colonel Chris Massaquoi was heading the LNP as its Inspector General.

When quizzed if the LNP have received any communication from the funeral service, Collins said a lone letter. He said the Liberia National Police (LNP) is reviewing the communication and assured that possible action will be taken.