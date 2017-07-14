13 July 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Avesoro Boosts Output

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON: ASO) says it has produced 15,824 ounces of gold in the quarter to the end June from its New Liberty mine in Liberia, a 6% increase on the previous quarter.

According to the Proactive Investors online magazine, the company maintains its 2017 production guidance of between 90,000 and 100,000 ounces. Total material moved (waste rock and ore) was around 3.8 metric tons, a 12% reduction on the previous quarter's performance.

The reduced mining rate was attributable to a transition from free-dig oxide material into fresh rock within the Kinjor pit, as drilling and blasting is now required. GNN

