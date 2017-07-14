Liberia: Nimba Muslim Community Denies Support to Benoni Urey

A group under the banner Nimba Concerned Mandingo Muslim Youth Association (NICOMA) has in a strongest term condemned media reports of its intention to endorse the presidential bid of Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP). The organization has so far distanced itself from what it calls 'fake report'

Speaking on one of the popular radio talk shows in Ganta recently following the just ended national convention of the ALP, Morris Jabateh who claimed to be a representative of the Muslim group revealed that the organization has agreed in principle to unanimously endorse the presidential bid of Mr. Urey.

Jabateh said their decision is based on the fact that they believe that Mr. Urey can make a better president for Liberia. He then asserted that among the several presidential candidates, Urey is religiously tolerant and is one that is creating jobs for many Liberians.

He said in the past they were divided as it relates to which political party to support in the election, but they have now resolved to support the ALP, something which was demonstrated by their huge presence at the ALP recent national convention that was held in Ganta.

But responding to the issue, the spokesman of NICOMA, Bemba Si-Soko Sackor said the statement was far from truth and that Morris Jabateh is neither a member of their organization nor a resident of Nimba County.

He noted that the statement was only the making of Mr. Jabateh for his own financial gain and political interest.

Sackor asserted at know time the group has decided to support any political party in the pending presidential and legislative elections.

He further implored that the decision is expected to be reached at a mass consultative meeting that is expected to be held this weekend with stakeholders of the Nimba Muslim Community.

Sackor, who claimed that NICOMA is the official political wing of the Nimba Muslim Community, noted that as per their constitution, no one speaks on behalf of the organization without consulting the spokesman or the public relations officer.

He then called on the public not to confide in the statements of Morris Jabateh and further warned politicians not to do business with him in the name of the Nimba Muslim Community.