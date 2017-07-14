Liberia: 'Open Zip' Trouble!

After weeks of looking through the files and weighing possible evidences with regards hovering allegation of rape coupled with resistance and denial, Representative Morais Wylie was Thursday picked up by the Liberia National Police and taken to the Headquarters where he and his wife were charged with 'Criminal Conspiracy' following hours of maneuverings.

It is unclear whether the charge is a substitute of the main focus of the trouble, alleged rape committed by the lawmaker, besides government's concerns about the security of the victim whose whereabouts remain unknown to date.

The suspects have rescinded earlier denial concerning any knowledge of the girl, saying that they know the girl in person and that she has lived with them.

The lawmaker who should be contemplating on re-election ahead of October's vote is now going through what is considered as 'open zip trouble' which is likely to mark the end of his political life if he is found guilty.

'Open zip' is used to refer to men's uncontrolled sexual behavior, wherein they find it hard to pass by any woman.

A local daily sometimes ago reported a family tipoff about an alleged relationship with a 13-yr-old girl out of which a child was born but was blatantly denied and rebuffed by the District #2 lawmaker who is alleged to have threatened family of the victims for character assassination.

Recently passed Rape law forbids sexual intercourse, whether force or not or consensus, with a minor, someone who has not obtained the legal age of 18, with the penalty being seven to ten years imprisonment.

Our reporter who followed his arrest by the LNP observed the lawmaker who was dressed in a court suit looking wary with visible frustration, fumbling with phobia while writing his statement.

According to our reporter who followed the case at the LNP's headquarters, the Grand Gedeh County lawmaker was detained in the office of the crime Services department (CSD) for over three hours, as colleagues of the National Legislature could not stop trooping at the headquarters in solidarity.

Representatives Alex Grant of Grand Gedeh, Garrison Yealu of Nimba County, George Mulbah of Bong County, Togba Mulbah of Bong County and Worlea Saywah Dunah of Nimba County first arrived and later joined by Senator Alponso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County and the chief of office staff in the office of the Speaker, Eric Kennedy.

Sources close to the lawmaker told our reporter that he was in Thursday's session when he was invited by the LNP through a phone call regarding the matter, but the invitation was changed into an arrest, perhaps in consideration of available evidence.

Article 42 of the Liberian Constitution states that 'No member of the Senate or House of Representatives shall be arrested, detained, prosecuted or tried as a result of opinions expressed or votes cast in the exercise of the functions of his office. Members shall be privileged from arrest while attending, going to or returning from sessions of the Legislature, except for treason, felony or breach of the peace. All official acts done or performed and all statement made in the Chambers of the Legislature shall be privileged, and no Legislator shall be held accountable or punished therefor'.

While on the grounds of the LNP's headquarters, our reporter observed that some level of power interplay, though that was not enough to save Rep. Wylie

The alleged suspect was being kept behind close door while his colleagues roamed the building holding secret meetings with higher-ups (elite officers) within the police, while legislative and judicial reporters were left in suspense.

Several groupings have been calling for the arrest and prosecution of the lawmaker, owing to the fact that his case is not different other rape cases or allegations for which several men are presently behind bar.