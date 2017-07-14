Kenya: Farah to Race in Birmingham Diamond League

London — Organisers have announced the four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will be on the slate at the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham, the 12th stop of the 2017 IAAF Diamond League, on August 20.

Farah, one of Britain's sporting legends, will receive a hero's send-off from his legions of loyal fans as he races at the Alexander Stadium in the prestigious IAAF Diamond League event.

"I'm really looking forward to what will be my final track race in Britain at the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham on August 20, and I'm sure it will be a day I remember for the rest of my life," Farah said.

"To get the opportunity to say goodbye to the track in front of a British crowd is something that means a lot to me and I hope I can take everything in. I've run many great races at the Alexander Stadium over the years, and have a history there, so it's a fitting venue for my last track race."

Farah was victorious at the Müller Anniversary Games in London last Sunday as he finalised his IAAF World Championships London 2017 preparations with a win in the 3000m with a time of 7:35.15.

Which event Farah will contest has yet to be announced.

The five-time world champion could well be sporting two more gold medals in Birmingham, as it takes place exactly one week after the end of the World Championships which run from 4-13 August.

"The meet is only a week after the World Championships so it will be a great chance for the fans who didn't make it down to London to see me race.

"I've had fantastic support throughout my career from people all over the UK, and the atmosphere in Birmingham is always amazing, so I'll be looking for a good final performance to thank the fans for all their support over the years."

A host of Olympic and world medallists will also compete in Birmingham -many of whom will have recently won medals at the World Championships- in their final bid to earn qualification points for the IAAF Diamond League finals in Zurich on 24 August and eight days later in Brussels.

AUTHOR: IAAF