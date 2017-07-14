Africa: WHO Africa Health Forum App Leads the Way

Blog

Kigali — You can meet the most interesting people at conferences. If you can make your way through the sea of people to get to them. The first Africa Health Forum organised by the World Health Organisation African region was no different - hundreds and hundreds of enthusiastic participants filling the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda, determined to find their way to universal healthcare (UHC) on the continent.

The forum promised to cover WHO AFRO's vision for health and development across the continent, explore concrete ways for partners to contribute to the work of WHO, meet to the challenges that young people face, and provide a platform to talk about innovative strategies for the public health challenges that Africa just can't seem to shake.

Using more technology presents a "big opportunity" for rolling out UHC, Dr Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, WHO's Africa director, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Moeti described eHealth as "key to opening them up faster to the poorest and most vulnerable people". Some countries, like Rwanda, have already introduced electronic records and a national reporting system in their government health departments.

But at the conference in Kigali, I first needed to make my way through the sea, find the interesting people and make sure their stories will be heard. Not just during the conference, but down the long road to achieving all the goals they set for themselves.

It seemed like an overwhelming task, but technology saved the day. Yes, I said technology - the very thing that people will tell you *doesn't* facilitate conversations IRL (in real life).

Twitter was a good starting point - I was tweeting some of the exciting statements and questions asked to allAfrica's account. Live-tweeting, it's not that easy.

Searching on hashtags #WHOAHF and #PuttingPeopleFirst helps. Following @WHOAFRO was a no-brainer.

But how to connect to any of the hundreds of participants, without wading through with your business card-hand outstretched?

Introducing the WHO AHF 2017 App, which lists all the speakers for the forum, the schedule, an interactive map, and most importantly - for me anyway - private messages with participants who registered on the App.

It's how I made contact with Thoko Pooley from Uniting to Combat NTDs, after several failed attempts to meet in that sea of people at the Kigali Convention Centre. And that's just for starters - as long as I'm signed in to the App, I have continued access to people - about 700 of them - who attended the first-of-its-kind forum.

It puts all that action WHO Africa aims for, and their theme of "Putting People First", within arm's reach.

