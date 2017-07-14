Liberia: House to Establish First Aid Clinic

The plenary of the House of Representatives has received a proposal for the establishment of a first aid clinic at the National Legislature on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

The proposal to the plenary was sent by the chief clerk of the House of Representatives, Mildred Sayon. In her proposal, the House's chief clerk was predicated by the recent collapse of Grand Cape Mount County Senator, Cllr. Varney Sherman.

Senator Sherman fell ill and needed immediate medical attention, but there was facility of such. Madam Sayon said there was not even an ambulance to convey the Senator to the nearest healthcare center for immediate attention which was needed.

Although Madam Sayon said she doesn't pray for the reoccurrence of such situation, but it is not good for an institution like the National Legislature not to have at least a short stay health center to treat immediate cases.

"A sound state of health is very indispensable for the optimal performance of the individual in the work place. It is incumbent upon every institution to ensure the provision of health services for institutional members for the promotion of a reliable and sound state of health which ultimately leads to guarantee and increased performance of the individual in the work place," she said in her proposal.

Chief clerk Sayon noted that when established, the first aid clinic will serve as a first stop for the honorable men and women of the House of Representatives and their support staffs as well as support staffs from central administration for emergency and routine minor cases of health that may arise.

The proposal said the strategic importance for the establishment of such a clinic lies in the fact that it helps to minimize absenteeism of institutional members who would otherwise absent themselves from work due to minor health cases such as minor headaches and so on for which medical help may be sought elsewhere.

"At the in-house or on site clinic, such cases can be promptly handled allowing the employee to return to work in a relatively short time thereby preventing loss of critical working hours," she further said.

The effectiveness of establishing such a clinic, however, rest in the employment of qualified staff as well as the availability of requisite medical drugs and supplies coupled with a very conducive clinic environment.

The first aid clinic will have doctor on call, physician assistant, registered nurses, pharmacist, laboratory technician, filing clerk, receptionist and office attendant.

It will also have ambulance, furniture and fixtures, drugs, medical supplies, stationeries, and cleaning materials among others. The proposal is currently before the leadership of the House of Representatives for further scrutiny.