Liberia: Aspirant Pressurized for Development Fund

An aspirant of Nimba County Electoral District #8 is under pressure from the people of Gbahn for development fund. The citizens of the town are calling on the chief executive officer of an unnamed company allegedly owned by an aspirant of the district to make available an amount of US$4,000.00 meant for development projects in the town.

Speaking to Monday in the town which is nearly 5 kilometers from the commercial city of Ganta, the development chairman of Gbahn, James Garteh said the company owned by Saye Sylvester Miannah alias 'Same John' used US$26,000.00 out of US$30,000.00 allotted for the construction of a guest house in the area.

The money in question was made available to the community by authorities of Nimba County some years back as part of their share from ArcelorMittal Liberia's corporate social responsibility for affected communities.

The project was bided for and Miannah's company won.

Since its completion, the guest house has never been used by the townspeople as it has only an entry point without any point of exit and it lacks electricity and water facilities.

According to Mr. Garteh, when made available, the amount in question will be used to electrify the town and also provide water and electricity facilities for the guest house.

He further asserted that when asked about the balance of US$4,000.00 Mr. Miannah referred them to the district commissioner, Mr. Nyahn Dakiayee and Representative Larry P. Younquoi who represents the area at the lower House.

When contacted for comment, someone who claimed to be the brother of Mr. Miannah answered the phone and said at an appropriate time, they will address the issue through their press officer.

At the same time, Representative Younquoi said the amount in question should be in the possession of the county authorities and he stressed the need for the money to be released for development purposes.

The lawmaker narrated that he was not in the know of the project in Gbahn, until he was confronted by citizens of the town and that was later made cleared by former superintendent, Madam Christiana Darkardu and the former assistant superintendent for development,Teeko Yorlay.

He called on the citizens to remain calm as efforts will be applied to know the availability of the amount as he already has in his possession a letter written by the citizens to the executives requesting the balance money.