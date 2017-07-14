South Africa: Kebble, Schickerling Start for WP in Final

Prop Oli Kebble and lock JD Schickerling will both start for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge final against Griquas at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Sunday.

Western Province will be looking to continue their unbeaten run this season in the final, which kicks off at 14:30.

Entrance to Florida Park on Sunday is free, with tickets available at the gate. There will be a curtain-raiser between hosts Tygerberg RFC and their rivals Belhar RFC at 12:00.

Kebble will start in the front row alongside Chad Solomon and Michael Kumbirai, while Schickerling forms a lock pairing with Jurie van Vuuren.

A fit-again Eital Bredenkamp will captain the side on the flank with Johan du Toit and Jaco Coetzee rounding off the loose trio and Luke Stringer providing cover on the bench.

In the backline, Godlen Masimla and Kurt Coleman continue their halfback partnership, with Brandon Thomson at inside centre and Michal Hazner outside him.

Fullback Craig Barry and wing Marcello Sampson are joined at the back by Bjorn Basson, with SA Sevens star Ryan Oosthuizen among the replacements.

Western Province coach John Dobson said his players were looking forward to what should be a special occasion.

"We are very excited to be playing in a home final in front of our passionate supporters.

"The players have worked hard and will hopefully do the jersey proud on Sunday," he said.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Craig Barry, 14 Marcello Sampson, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Brandon Thomson, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Eital Bredenkamp (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Jurie van Vuuren, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Oli Kebble

Substitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Ash Wells, 18 Eduard Zandberg, 19 Luke Stringer, 20 Herschel Jantjies, 21 Ryan Oosthuizen, 22 Grant Hermanus

Griquas

15 Eric Zana, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Koch Marx, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 AJ Coertzen (captain), 10 George Whitehead, 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 Jason Fraser, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Jansen Van Vuren, 4 FP Pelser, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ Le Roux, 1 Liam Hendricks

Substitutes: 16 Marius Fourie, 17 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 18 Jonathan Adendorf, 19 Jonathan Janse Van Rensburg, 20 Renier Botha, 21 Andre Swarts, 22 Enver Brandt

Source: Sport24