Liberia: Heated Exchanges in Margibi As Liberia's VP Unveils Running Mate

Kakata — The standard bearer of Unity Party Joseph Boakai is today unveiling his running mate, Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay (Peoples Unification Party), to citizens of Margibi County.

Boakai on Monday picked the Margibi County lawmaker as his running mate. The buildup to the program has witnessed heated exchanges between supporters of district four Representative Ben Fofana (Unity Party) and legislative aspirant Francis Cooper (Peoples Unification Party).

Miatta Peabody, a supporter of Fofana, said her support for the vice president hinges on whether Nuquay will support Fofana or not. In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, she said: "Speaker Nuquay is supporting Francis Cooper over my Representative Benn Fofana. We will not support the Unity Party when Speaker Nuquay is supporting Francis Cooper," she added.

Meanwhile, supporters of Cooper threw jibe at Fofana's supporters, describing him as a failed lawmaker who has not brought back the dividend of democracy to the people of district four.

Theophilus Doe, a ranking member of the "Friends of Cooper", a campaign group supporting the candidacy of Cooper, said their candidate remains a formidable force in the election in the district. He said they have gone too far to back down.

Speaker Nuquay has already endorsed the candidacy of Cooper, chairman of the Peoples Unification Party Margibi County chapter. It remains to be seen whether he will ask Cooper to relinquish his ambition to salvage his vice presidential ambition amid the mixed reactions to his decision to support Cooper.