South Africa: SA, Angola Review Bilateral Relations

South Africa and Angola are set to review progress made in the consolidation of their bilateral relations, as well as the implementation of bilateral projects.

The two countries will also exchange views on current regional and international issues of mutual concern when they meet in Luanda, Angola, for the fourth Session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC).

The JCC will be co-chaired by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and her Angolan counterpart, Georges Robelo Chicoti, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Friday.

"South Africa and Angola enjoy historical and fraternal bilateral relations that were cemented during the period of the liberation struggle when Angola housed and supported South African liberation cadres in various camps in that country."

To date, the two countries have 33 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that have been signed within the JCC framework to enhance cooperation in a number of areas.

These agreements cover areas like agriculture, health, the exemption from visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, the promotion and protection of investments, a defence protocol, cooperation in the field of electricity, social assistance and reintegration, trade and industry, transport, energy, arts and culture and education.

Angola is one of South Africa's largest trading partners on the continent, with South African companies involved in a number of key sectors in Angola. South Africa imports goods worth R18 billion from Angola, while exporting just above R8 billion.

The two countries have also bolstered their regional and multilateral cooperation, as evidenced by the August 2013 signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a Tripartite Mechanism on Dialogue and Cooperation between Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Africa, which aims to help the DRC to consolidate peace and stability.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane is joined by the Minsters of Defence and Military Veterans, Energy, Finance, Transport and the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.