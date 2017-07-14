Gambia: Swag Mansa Kunda to Release New Video

Swag Mansa Kunda, a four-member group from Bakau are working on a new video set for release very soon.

It could be recalled that the group release a new single entitled Aisha.

In an interview with What's On, Kay Max, the lead singer of the group, explained the background and how Swag Mansa Kunda was formed in 2013, adding that before the coming of group was formerly called- Swag Bengas.

The latter name, he went on, was derived from an American word meaning something big.

"We are Gambians so we believe adopting an American life style may not do justice to our followers, so we taught is it necessary to represent where we are from"

Philan, a member of the team, also shed light on their last show held at Bakau Sinataras, pointing out that the show was the first collaboration of Swag Mansa Kunda and Nobles.

He expressed plans to do more collabos with other artistes in the country.