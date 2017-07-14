14 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Win Toss, Bat in Second Test

The Proteas have won the toss and will bat first in the second Test against England, which gets underway at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in opting to make first use of the strip under overcast conditions.

South Africa, as expected, made three changes from the side that lost so heavily at Lord's in the first Test.

One of those was enforced, with the suspended Kagiso Rabada replaced by Duanne Olivier , who makes just his second Test appearance.

The big boost for the Proteas is Du Plessis's return - the skipper coming in for the out-of-sorts JP Duminy.

The final change sees Chris Morris included as an all-rounder at the expense of Theunis de Bruyn in a move that pushes Quinton de Kock up the batting order and into the top six.

England, meanwhile, have announced an unchanged team.

Teams:

England

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

SA

Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Morne Morkel

Source: Sport24

