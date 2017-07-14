14 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Make Late Change to Front Row

The Cheetahs have made a late change to their front row ahead of Friday night's Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Hooker Elandre Huggett has pulled out with an injury and will be replaced by Joseph Dweba in the starting XV.

Reinach Venter comes in on the bench and will make his Super Rugby debut if called upon.

The game will be both teams' final game in Super Rugby following the decision to scrap two South African teams from the competition.

Kick-off for Friday's game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Kings

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Martin Bezuidenhout, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Irne Herbst/Mzwanele Zito, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Masixole Banda, 23 Waylon Murray/Yaw Penxe Cheetahs 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox NcheSubstitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Chris Dry, 22 Ruan van Rensburg, 23 Niel Marais

Source: Sport24

