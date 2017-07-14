South Africa: Police Investigate Umzimkhulu Shooting

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the shooting incident involving ward councillors in Umzimkhulu Municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal to come forward.

Three councillors were attacked and shot in Ibisi on Thursday evening. They were returning from a meeting when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen, who opened fire on them.

Former ANC Youth League Secretary General, Sindiso Magaqa, who is now a municipal councillor, was among the victims.

"The suspects fled the scene in a getaway motor vehicle. The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospital for medical attention," police spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Friday.

Mulaudzi said the motive of the shooting is unknown and no arrest has been made at this stage. However, a police task team is investigating.

"We urge anyone with information regarding the attack to contact their nearest police station," said Mulaudzi.

KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by a wave of political assassinations. This prompted Premier Willies Mchunu to set up of a commission of inquiry. The commission is headed by Advocate Marumo Moerane.

The commission has had a few sessions, where witnesses were invited to come forward and give evidence. Its work is ongoing.