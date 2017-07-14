Gambia: GPU Orients 3rd Batch of Students

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Wednesday oriented 22 students for certificate programme at its School of Journalism at an orientation ceremony held at The Gambia Press Union office in Bakau.

The GPU was established in 1979 while its School of Journalism was founded in 2010, but was accredited by the National Training Authority in 2012.

Five years on, the school continues to train and produce outstanding students many of whom are now serving in various sectors across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Saikou Jammeh, the secretary General of GPU, hailed the new intakes for their commitment, saying the intakes are among the lucky candidates to go through the GPU's school of journalism.

GPU SG described the school of journalism as "the pride of Gambia Press Union."

He recalled previous years when there exist nothing like a School of Journalism in the country, further challenging the new intakes to make the best use of the opportunity accorded them.

On behalf of the trainers, Hasoum Ceesay, a renowned researcher cum historian at the National Centre for Arts and Culture, applauded GPU for coming up with such initiative, which he described, as a benchmark in ensuring standard in Gambian journalism.

Ceesay made reference to past years when the banking industry is the area that matters most in the country, saying now the media industry is gaining the attention of many.

He assured that GPU will continue to provide training opportunities for young Gambian media practitioners to enable them bag degrees under its School of Journalism.

Modou Joof, a freelance journalist and a graduate of the GPU School of Journalism, acknowledged that the school unlike other institutions offers relevant courses that can mould someone to become a professional journalist.

He noted that the opportunities in completing the course are enormous such that trainees put themselves in the market for not only local, but international media as well.

The executive director GPU Sang Mendy and head of the school, congratulated the intakes for their efforts, pointing out that the programme is not easy as 20 students were admitted for the past two batches, but only 12 and 13 graduate for the first and second batches respectively.

This, according to him, is because those students could not meet the demands of the course. "We are unique in a sense that we combine both theory and practical and we teach issues covering the print, the radio, the web and even television." he said.

He thus called on the new intakes to take the course seriously.