Gambia: Prosecution Is Confused On What to Do Counsel Says in Soldier Njie Pistol Trial

Sherriff Kumba Jobe, defence lawyer of Babucarr Njie, the soldier who was allegedly found with a Helwan pistol at the King Fahad Mosque in Banjul where President Barrow was attending a congregational Friday prayer, yesterday told the Banjul Magistrates' Court that the prosecution was confused in the case on what to do.

During a submission, when the case resumed for continuation of cross-examination by counsel Jobe, police prosecutor, Inspector Abdoulie Bojang applied for the case to be adjourned because his witness travelled to the countryside for a naming ceremony. He appealed to the court to grant his application and promised that by the next adjourned date, the case will proceed.

Counsel Jobe strongly objected the application, arguing that the matter had beed adjourned on three occasions at the instance of the prosecution.

He said adjournment was granted on 28th of June, 2017, when the prosecution said the witness was sick without the production of any medical or documentary evidence while the second adjournment was granted on 4th of July, 2017 as there was an event at the high court.

The third adjournment, he said was on 6th June because prosecution said their witness had travelled. Counsel Jobe said coming back to the court to be told that the same witness travelled to provinces for a naming ceremony is unacceptable. "We are vehemently opposing the application. My client has a constitutional right to be accorded fair hearing within a reasonable time."

Counsel Jobe said the court should bear in mind that the necessity to ensure speedy trial for the accused person is paramount to the fair hearing of this matter. He pointed out that further adjourning the matter will delay the trial and the right of the accused person to be tried within a reasonable time as provided under Section 24 Sub (1) of the 1997 Constitution.

Counsel Jobe submitted that the court should take judicial notice for the fact that the accused person had never been absent from court sittings despite that he is still serving in Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and he has been abandoning his duty post just to come to court.

He points out being aware of the fact that granting or refusing this application is entirely at the discretion of the court. However, the exercise of discretion must be judicial and judicious, adding that there is nothing before the court to grant the application sought by the prosecution.

He urged the court to deny the prosecution application and compel them to proceed with the case as scheduled.

Hearing continues on 18th July 2017.