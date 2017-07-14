Gambia: A2 Nominated in Linkage Award for 'Africa Best Dancehall Artiste'

A2 widely known as Capsi D Fulani King, one of The Gambia's finest dancehall artistes has been nominated for the 'Africa best dancehall artiste' category in the Linkage Award held in the United States of America.

It could be recalled that A2, earlier won reggae Gambia's dancehall best artiste of the year 2017 in the Wah Sah Halat Music Award organised by Ya Sally Njie.

In this global award contest, A2 is nominated alongside Bobi Wine of Uganda, Gupsy Worrior of Zimbabwe, Stone Bwoy of Ghana, Frankie Dee of Kenya and AK Songstress of Ghana.

Born Ebrima Jallow burst onto the country's music scene in 2013 and went on to release his first single entitled 'All Over Me ". The song was superbly recorded at Stylezz Records. The song till today is a hit as it always on high rotation in the country's airwaves both in The Gambia and the internationally.

In an interview with What's On, A2 disclosed that Linkage Production CO Award ceremony recognizes individuals in music and radio industry for their invaluable contribution to world's music as well as their accomplishments in music.

"I don't have much to say with regards to the award, just that I am so glad that am widely recognized for real"

A2 was one of the youngest reggae dancehall artistes to make headlines during his debut performances at the 2016 Reggae Kunda Festival annually held in The Gambia.

He urged all Gambians to vote and support him with their support he said he will make it up throughout his music career

The link is http:/www.linkageawardz.com/vote/ let them all follow the link to vote for me so that I will be able to rise the country's flag in higher level.