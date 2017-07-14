Gambia: GFF EMC On Tomorrow's Chan Qualifier At the Stadium

The Chairman of the Events Management Committee (EMC) Mr. Willy Abraham Wednesday informed the press that the newly created sub committee convened by the GFF Executive is mandated to organize match finals and international home matches for The Gambia Football Federation. "This is a committee put in place by the GFF and ahead of this match on Saturday, we are working every day round the clock to put up relevant logistics. We want to make things better and organize professionally."

Mr. Abraham informed the press that a lot of plans are in the offing to better the organisation of international home matches. "We will do our best to bring in changes in the areas of security, sitting arrangements at the VIP, entrance in and out of stadium and we are putting up massive publicity campaign to fill the stadium on the match day."

Vice Chairman General Lang Tombong Tamba said it is always good to improve on one's existing status. "We have to collaborate and compliment each other's efforts. We want to improve on so many areas and that need the collective support of the general public." He assured the general public of changing things in the interest of football. General Tamba was the former 1st Vice President of the GFA.

The committee disclosed that as part of their Marketing strategies, Africell Company had purchased 1500 tickets to be distributed to school kids. "We will continue to increase our campaign to reach to other institutions and companies for help and assistance", Willy said.

The Gambia Football Federation meanwhile has announced that entry tickets for the match are as follows: VIP D300, Covered D50 and all other Stands at only D25. The GFF informs the general public that gates would be opened as early as 9am and all tickets would be sold only on the match day and at the Stadium gates.

Junior Scorpions Head Coach Alagi Sarr on Wednesday 12th July told journalists that his charges had put up a spirited performance against Guinea Bissau in the team's return leg friendly last week in Bissau.

Answering to questions from the press at a joint pre-match media briefing held at the Football House in Kanifing, Sarr said a well prepared training earned them the one nil desired result over the Bissau Wild Dogs. "It was a very good game because we were well prepared with the support of Coach Sang Ndong and all the other technicians."

The team returned to Banjul on Sunday night and thus have resumed to local training at the Independence Stadium on daily basis.

Asked about his knowledge of the Mali side, Sarr said "I have no idea of them but we respect them very well because they are good in this kind of competition, but we will see what they are coming with and for us we are going all out to win."