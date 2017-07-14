Gambia: Amie Bojang - Abuses Committed During Past 22 Years Will Be Dealt With

All the abuses that were committed in The Gambia during the 22 years regime of Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh will be accordingly dealt with by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Amie Bojang-Sissoho, director of Press and Public Relations at State House told journalists.

At the third press briefing held at State House in Fajara, yesterday, Madam Bojang-Sissoho also said as far as the government is concern, there is currently no threats that should warrant it to act.

Recently, unconfirmed reports were heard of preparations to pose threat on President Adama Barrow's government by some former security officers loyal to former President Yahya Jammeh who are based in Senegal and Guinea Bissau but Madam Bojang-Sissoho said Gambia security are in touch with the neighbouring countries for security details. "This is because as a nation, we don't want what happened in the past to repeat again," she said.

According to her, the government has received reports of some external threats by some Jammeh security loyalists but said there is no cause to conjure alarm.

Electricity situation

Last week, Gambia's minister of Petroleum and Energy led the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Gambia's power-house, Nawec and Senegal's Senelec and the initiating of a highly concessional draft Power Purchase Agreement.

Madam Bojang-Sissoho said this is one step the government has taken in trying to address electricity problems in the country.

WB Support

Madam Bojang-Sissoho said last February, President Adama Barrow received and briefed World Bank officials leading to the bank's approval of a 56 million dollars emergency support to The Gambia. "There also a national audit going on right now and whosoever lost his or her job maybe as a result from that audit."

Waste Disposal

The State House press director also told journalists that following a stand-off between the Kanifing Municipal Council and the community of Bakoteh in connection to the dumping site there, government has now made it clear that waste management in the municipality is entire the job of KMC.

She said some three months ago, some young people who called themselves Trusted Youth at Bakoteh closed the dumpsite but government has now re-opened the site until a new waste dumping site is identified. "Government realizes that the combination of waste and rubbish can lead to hazard. Waste management is part of government's priorities that is why it signed a waste management agreement with Continental Africa."

Maternal and Child Health

Madam Bojang-Sissoho further stated that President Barrow's government respects health and is given focus to it but denied that the news about Gambia's reduction of maternal child health from 6 to 3 percent is untrue.