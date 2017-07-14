Gambia: Court Sentences Man Guilty of Stabbing With Broken Bottle

Saikou Touray, a man who was charged and tried by the Brikama Magistrate's Court with causing actual body harm on Lamin Demba at Siffoe village has been sentenced to one year and 3 months imprisonment and a fine of D10, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

The presiding Magistrate A.R Bah ruled that should Mr. Touray fail to pay the fine, he will serve another 6 months jail term.

Mr. Touray was tried on a charge of willfully and unlawfully assaulting Mr. Demba by stabbing him three times with a broken bottle and caused him actual body harm on June 30th, this year at Siffoe village.

In the last sitting of the case, Police Prosecutor, WPC 6496 Touray applied for adjournment to narrate the facts of the case and to tender the medical certificate to the court. She said the incident happened when Mr. Darboe and his friend, Kawsu Jatta attended a night program at Siffoe.

She said while the program was on Kawsu Jatta's mobile phone was taken from him in the club and they suspected one boy who they reported to the police.

Prosecutor Touray said while Mr. Darboe and his friend and their suspect were going to the police station, another boy followed them and insisted that their suspect will not be taken to the police station.

She said during the push and pull, the accused person took a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant three times on his neck and the left hand with his T-shirt stained with blood. Prosecutor Touray tendered the T-shirt which was mark as exhibit A.