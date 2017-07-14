14 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Sentences Man Guilty of Stabbing With Broken Bottle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Gassama

Saikou Touray, a man who was charged and tried by the Brikama Magistrate's Court with causing actual body harm on Lamin Demba at Siffoe village has been sentenced to one year and 3 months imprisonment and a fine of D10, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

The presiding Magistrate A.R Bah ruled that should Mr. Touray fail to pay the fine, he will serve another 6 months jail term.

Mr. Touray was tried on a charge of willfully and unlawfully assaulting Mr. Demba by stabbing him three times with a broken bottle and caused him actual body harm on June 30th, this year at Siffoe village.

In the last sitting of the case, Police Prosecutor, WPC 6496 Touray applied for adjournment to narrate the facts of the case and to tender the medical certificate to the court. She said the incident happened when Mr. Darboe and his friend, Kawsu Jatta attended a night program at Siffoe.

She said while the program was on Kawsu Jatta's mobile phone was taken from him in the club and they suspected one boy who they reported to the police.

Prosecutor Touray said while Mr. Darboe and his friend and their suspect were going to the police station, another boy followed them and insisted that their suspect will not be taken to the police station.

She said during the push and pull, the accused person took a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant three times on his neck and the left hand with his T-shirt stained with blood. Prosecutor Touray tendered the T-shirt which was mark as exhibit A.

Gambia

Sesdo Clarifies D1.7 Million Scandal

The Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) has made some clarifications on the longstanding impasse… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.