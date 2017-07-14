Gambia: Jallakunda Mosque Committee Appeal for Support

The mosque committee and villagers of JallaKunda Mat in the Niani District of the Central River Region are seeking for financial support to enable them complete their Mosque project which has been pending for many years now.

As can be seen from the pictures in this story, the construction of this village central mosque came to a standstill for so many years due to lack of finance since the death of the main sponsored, Sering Ngobeh Secka.

It is said that he who builds a Masjid for Allah (SWT), He will build for him a house in Paradise." Please sponsor as much footage as possible for yourself or on behalf of your parents, loved ones, or friends. Building a Masjid is a continuous charity.

Speaking in this Observer interview, Muhamadou Lamin Yaffa the NRP candidate in the April 2017 National Assembly election appealed for financial assistance in a bid to enable the villagers to complete the construction of the village central mosque. Mr. Yaffa said, JallaKunda Mat is a village surrounded by many other villages and all of these villages had no central mosque where they can perform Friday prayers.

The village Alkalo, Madi Mbye also appealed to the Muslim Umah and Islamic donor agencies to come to their aid for the completion of the construction work of the village central mosque.

Mat Mbye, a village committee member also expressed the same sentiment. He said having six villages in an area with 99% Muslim population without a central mosque for the weekly Friday prayer is so sad and therefore appealed for Islamic donor agencies to come to their aid.

Those willing to help can please contact Mr. Muhamadou Lamin Yaffa on 7047103/6552135, Mat Mbye on 7119181 and Alkalo Madi Mbye on 7422024.