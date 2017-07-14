Gambia: Four Members of Commission of Inquiry Sworn-in

President Adama Barrow yesterday presided over the swearing-in of four members of the newly established Commission of Inquiry with a three-month mandate from July, to act on the financial activities of public bodies, enterprises and offices as regards to their dealings with the country's former President, Yahya Jammeh.

Administered by Ida Auber, the cabinet secretary at State House in Fajara, the four commission members took three oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy. They swore to execute their duties without fear or favour, affection or ill-will in accordance with the laws of The Gambia.

The commission is led by Surahata S Janneh as chairman, Bai Mass Saine and Abeosy George as members and Alhagie Mamadi Kurang as secretary.

President Barrow reminded the members that their appointments are not based on partisan affiliation but trust that they would function independently as a commission. "I have full confidence that you will do your deliberations partially to establish the truth on the

allegations pointed on the former President," he said.

He also told the members that the trust they have in them should serve as the highest motivation. "This commission is not established for any witch-hunt but to establish the truth. We are committed to the restoration of human rights in the country," he said.

He clearly stated that the provision of credible information would be essential to the commission, appealing to Gambians to ensure giving credible information to them.

Abubacarr Tambadou, Attorney General and minister for Justice said the commission is an independent body and would not receive any attempt by the government to influence their decisions.

Like President Barrow, Justice Minister Tambadou equally maintained that the Commission is not established for any witch-hunt, saying that was why they took their time to put independent people there. "This commission will deal with assets that have connection with the former president both internal and external."

Chairman of the commission, Surahata S Janneh said the new Gambia yearn for democracy and peace for constructive development.

He said they are empowered by Gambian law to make orders and advance findings. "We are independent in every subject of our enquiries. We

shall confine our work on the rule of law."