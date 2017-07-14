14 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Boy, 4, Needs Urgent Assistance

By Olimatou Coker

One Modou Lamin Fatty, a four-year old boy and a resident of Sinchu Baliyais in urgent need of assistant to undergo overseas treatment.

According to the medical report from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, the patient is said to have ingested liquid caustic soda sometime ago.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Ba Arafang Fatty, father of the boy, said after ingesting the liquid soda, the boy, some two months ago started experiencing difficulty in swallowing solid foods, coupled with constant vomiting.

He revealed that after his son swallowed the caustic soda, his mouth, throat and noise all swell immediately.

The incident, according to him, happened at home after the mother bought the caustic soda at his husband's saloon, saying the caustic soda was for one of her neighborhoods'.

After she arrived home from the market, she forgot to remove the caustic soda from the market basket, where the young boy mistook it for 'nanbarru' and then swallowed it.

Fatty explained that the boy now encountered severe pains especially when breathing.

He indicated that the boy was admitted at the hospital for some time and that since the incident happened, the boy finds it difficult to eat hard foods.

"We only give him milk or liquid food."

The family is now in desperate need of assistance to enable him undergo overseas treatment.

Any person willing to help you can call the following numbers 7856490/ 4372626/ 3338080.

