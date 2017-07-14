Gambia: New Covenant Graduates 45

New Covenant School situated in FajiKunda on Saturday 8th July held its speech and prize giving ceremony for 45 students at a ceremony held at St. Charles Lwanga Hall.

The ceremony was held on the theme "The Role of Parents in Their Children's Education".

Addressing the gathering, Sand M.L. Mendy, the principal of the school, while underscoring the importance of education, called on all to embrace education, as is a tool to alleviate poverty and empower oneself.

He outlined the constraints faced by the school in recent years, which includes a permanent premise for future expansion projects when the need arises.

According to him, the school has been operating on rented premises for many years now, adding that this has created inconveniences for both the teaching staff and students.

Another constraints, he lamented is lack of proper administrative office, Arts and technical drawing and home science rooms, among other facilities to ensure a conducive learning process.

"Teachers' retention is another major constraint as most of the teachers are on part-time basis" something he believes, leaves the school handicap for extra remedial classes when they closed in the afternoon.

Among the guests that graced the occasion includes, the Managing Director of Daily Observer Company, Pa Modou Mbowe, teachers, parents and students and a cross section of the community.