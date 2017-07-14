Gambia: Capleton's Charity Concert Slated for Aug 5

SATURDAY, August 5 is the date for this year's staging of the charity show dubbed A St Mary Mi Come From. It is scheduled to be held at the Gray's Inn Sports Complex in Annotto Bay.

The event, which is in its 13th years, is reggae star Capleton's way of showing his benevolence, in particular to his native parish, St Mary, according to Jamaica Observer.

However, this year will be extra special, as there will be a twofold celebration which will include the official celebration of Capleton's milestone 50th earthstrong and a celebration of Jamaica's musical legends.

"Capleton's 50th birthday was on April 13 and while the idea was to have just a small gathering at his home, by way of acknowledging the day, it actually turned out into something big... You know Capleton, he has many friends and they all came by and before you knew it, there was a big party. However, come August 5, the Prophet will celebrate his half-a-century with fans in a memorable way," manager Claudette Kemp told Jamaica Observer.

She said there is no specific target with regard to donation, as everything is welcomed.

"If we can earn $10 million this year we would be very happy. We need to buy equipment for the Port Maria and Annotto Bay hospitals, and buy laser printers for at least 20 schools in the parish. Then we have our children's back-to-school treat after the show. Last year, we spent over $1 million treating the children in St Mary and giving them back-to-school supplies. We intend to do the same this year and we are actively looking for sponsors," she said.

Kemp noted that her artiste loves raising funds for those in the parish of his birth.

"It is not about how much money we make, it is about making sure we pay our bills and honour our pledges. Capleton does it because of his love for people... nothing else," she said.