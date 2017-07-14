Gambia: Alleged Plans to Dissolve GFF

Reports in the print electronic and the social media, were recently filled with allegations of plans by the Ministry of Youths and Sports to dissolve the current administration of the Gambia Football Federation.

The allegations and perceived plans to dissolve the GFF were premised on what they call "the need for transparency and accountability from the country's football house" particularly relating to operations and the implementation of certain key programmes and projects by the said administration.

The bone of contention covered such issues as alleged sums of money for the renovation of a FIFA Goal Project located in Yundum and other expenditures alleged to have been made by the GFF led by the Kaba Bajo administration over the years and the need to justify and defend such operational costs for the interest and welfare of Gambian football for generations come.

However, the youths and Sports minister made it clear that his ministry has no intention to dissolve the GFF, aware of the implications for such moves taken in other countries across the globe, but emphasized the need for transparency and accountability towards the sustainable development of football in the country and beyond.

Nonetheless, Bajo also responded with complete denial of certain claims made by the minister, especially relating to figures alleged to have been spent by the GFF on certain projects and programmes.

Resorting to media could have far reaching implications than we could imagine, as far as resolving our problems either at family, community, national or international levels are concerned.

Nothing stops the ministry, the GFF and stakeholders in football from coming together under one roof, to discuss and resolve such matters now unfolding.

The ministry, GFF and Stakeholders must be guided by the interest and welfare of Gambian football at all times, anything sort of that means betrayal of trust and confidence of Gambians and non Gambians alike, especially for the future of what many football fans call this "lucrative and prospective industry" that serves as an employer for hundreds across the globe, including the Gambia.

We cannot afford the cost of having the future of our football industry ruined and left hopeless, as a result of lack of understanding between those presiding over its affairs.