Gambia: Sesdo Clarifies D1.7 Million Scandal

The Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) has made some clarifications on the longstanding impasse after they (SESDO) were accused of mismanaging and embezzling D1.7million by the representatives of teams and some sports loving fans of the committee.

This briefing which gathered few media personnels was held at the Serekunda East Park on Wednesday. The reason for the press briefing, according to the committee, was to shed light on the impasse of the Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) issue, which has been going on for over a year between the Serekunda Committee and Teams' Representatives.

Speaking at the briefing, Alagie Nyassi, 1st vice president of SESDO said that recently they have seen a report on the media mainly electronic media, and social media from the National Sports Council given recommendations and requesting the KM Sports Committee to take certain action against their committee on the issue relating to the mismanaging and embezzling of committee's finance.

"We have been following the media throughout and we have seen how people were taking the issue of SESDO which I think a lot of it is wrong. Because when I look at what people post on the media which says that we are accused of mismanaging and embezzling D1.7 million" , he said.

He added that they thought it was fitting that they have to response to this accusation by calling for a press briefing, noting that they were expecting to have a very large number of media houses as this impasse was given a very big attention in the media and some of the people.

According to him, all the accusations made by the teams' representatives against their committee are all false and untrue, noting that they are having all the documents and proofs to show it to the concern stakeholders.

He said that the zone is moving to a congress and the allegations which are purportedly committed by the committee can be further probed by any committee that is elected on Sunday, adding that they were just clarifying some of the points they are accused of.

The 1st VP Nyassi said that they have been holding a dialogue between them (SESDO) and their teams' reps. since this issue began, but still they are yet to come to terms regarding the issue. Alagie Nyassi finally said that they didn't have any problem with any of the teams of the Serekunda and that they would not insult, neither to fight with them because they are all equally stakeholders in sports in the country

For his part, Gibbou M. Saidy, program officer for Culture at Serekunda East Committee said that it seemed some people lack a sense of direction and professionalism in what they do as stakeholders of Serekunda East.

"Because if we have problems as people, it was expected that we sit as people and solve the problem but not shout and make noise over it", noting that Serekunda East over the years has recorded numerous achievements in the areas of volleyball, handball, basketball and karate amongst others.

In response to a question posed to him by a journalist about the rumour of his lack of competence in steering the affairs of Serekunda East Committee, Saikou Bah said that he was very competent enough and that was why he was elected into office, while laying blamed on media for adding fuel in the issue of the Serekunda East saga.