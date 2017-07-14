14 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Alleged Rapist Opens Defence Denies Raping Underage Girl

By Lamarana S. Jallow

Pa Omar Keita, an alleged rapist yesterday opened his defence before Justice Mathias O. Agboola at the High Court annex in Banjul and denied the allegation that he raped an underage girl.

Testifying as first defence witness, Mr. Keita on the day of the incident, he returned home and his mother informed him that some police officers came with the victim and her mother to their home asking for him.

He said when his mother narrated that to him, he went to the police to inquire about what they were asking him for. He said at the station there, a statement was obtained from him and he was put on handcuff and transferred to another police station.

Mr. Keita said prior to the incident, he was asked by his father to split firewood while his mother sent his sister to borrow an axe from a neighboring compound. He said when he realized that it has taken long that his sister did not return from borrowing the axe; his father came to his room and destroyed some of his belongings, thinking he refused to obey his instruction. He said he went to the elders and appealed to them to go and beg his father for forgiveness.

He said his father instructed him to split the woods between 10 a.m. and 11a.m. while the elders came to appeal to him at 2 p.m., saying he didn't see the victim on that day.

Under cross-examination by State Counsel E. Dugean, Mr. Keita maintained that the elders came to his house to plea with his father at 2 p.m. but he couldn't remember at what time he took shower.

When put to him that in his cautionary statement, he said that he took bath at around 2 p.m. instead of to 2 p.m., Mr. Keita maintained that it was around 2 p.m. that was contained in his cautionary statement.

Mr. Keita also disclosed that after he took his shower, he visited one Adama between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and returned home at 10 p.m.

When asked about what time he reported to the police, Mr. Keita responded that he cannot tell because he was not having a watch.

He also maintained that the elders came to his house at 2pm because it was just after prayers and he came to know the time because that was when they called for prayers. He, however, admitted being alone in his room.

Before adjourning the matter, defence announce that they have a witness to testify but State counsel Dugean objected, saying that witness was present in all the prosecution witnesses' case but the objection was sustained by the judge.

The case is adjourned to 19th July, 2017

