Gambia: Defence Witness - I Don't Know the Punishment of Lying in Court

A second defence witness in a three count charge of trespass, willful damage to property and stealing against Borry Dampha yesterday told the Bundung Magistrate Court that he did not know the punishment for lying before the court.

In his testimony before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Gibril Daffeh said Borry is his boss, saying he went to transport a gate from Bijilo with Mr. Dampha and the complainant, Titus Godfrey Elendu to Brufut. "When we arrived, I heard Borry saying here is the place, and then I left."

He has been working for Borry as his driver for a year now, saying he saw the complainant only once. "I last saw the complainant a year ago. When the gate was transported from Bijilo to Brufut, both Borry and the complainant were around. I did not report the matter to the police because when Borry uprooted the complainant's gate, I was not there; I was only assigned to drive him to Brufut," Gibril said.

"I do not know the punishment of lying to the court and I do not even know that the complainant reported the matter to the police."

Police prosecutor, Jallow told Gibril that he is not a witness but was only asked to come and give evidence.

Matter is adjourned to 27th July, 2017 for hearing.