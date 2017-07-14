Gambia: Turkey's July 15th Terrorist Attack Aims to Topple Elected Govt

The Turkish ambassador to The Gambia Thursday described the attack which took place in Turkey 15th July 2016 as a terrorist attack carried out under the cover of a coup attempt by a group of soldiers and their collaborators who defined themselves as the "Council for peace at Home" and serve the enemies to the Republic.

Addressing journalists in a press briefing on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the July 15th, 2016 FETÖ Coup Attempt held at the Turkish Embassy in Brufut Height, Ambassador Ismail Sefa Yuceer gave an in-depth information of the attack.

He stated that the terrorist attack aimed at toppling the elected government and seize power in Turkey was conducted by the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO). He said FETO has been getting organised under the cover of a religious structure over four decades ago.

Among FETO's aims on the attack is to change the character and the political, judicial, social, secular and economic order of the Republic of Turkey, endangering the existence of the state and the Republic by force and violence, weakening, destroying and seizing the state authority, threatening external and internal security of the State by ruining the public order.

He continued that during the foiled terrorist attack carried out by FETO terrorists, 246 of the citizens were martyred and other 2,585 injured.

Ambasador Yuceer in detailed explained that the members of the terrorist organisation benefited from their positions to usurp the air and armoured vehicles of the Turkish Armed Forces and bombed the locations, such as the residential area of the President, Turkish Grand National Assembly building, the Turkish National Intelligence Agency premises (MIT), the Department of Operations of the Special Forces in Golbasi and they as well tried to gain the control of other state institutions through armed attacks.

About FETO

The ambassador reiterated that FETO is a structure that has being active in an organized way as of the second half of 1960s and the leader is Fetullah Gulen who has been living in the United States since 1999.

Since its time of establishment, he went further; the organisation has concentrated its activities primarily on the student/youth segment which they regard as the spine of their organisational base and on tradesmen/businessmen who are their source of finance/logistics.

The ambassador used the occasion to acknowledge and appreciate the support of The Gambia in their course to fight terrorist.

He noted that the attack perpetrated by FETO on 15th July 2016 in Turkey designated it as a terrorist organisation, and it should not be forgotten that FETO is a threat not only for Turkey but "a global threat within 170 countries where it is active."

Ebrima Jobe, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the government of Turkey and its people for their effort to contain the attack.

DPS Jobe however assured the government and people of Turkey the full support of the Gambia government and its people in achieving their aim over the terrorists.