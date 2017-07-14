South Africa: DA to Hand Over List of Demands to Bell Pottinger

press release

The DA can confirm that Bell Pottinger yesterday met its deadline to respond to the DA's complaint that it violated the Public Relations and Communications Association's (PRCA) Professional Charter and Code of Conduct - following allegations that they sowed racial divisions in South Africa.

The DA has now requested a copy of their submission.

The written submissions will now be referred to a Committee for consideration and they will decide whether a disciplinary hearing should be held.

Should the Committee decide to proceed with a disciplinary hearing into the PR firm's conduct, they have confirmed that it will likely be held on 16, 17 or 18 August in London.

The DA Abroad will today hold a picket outside of Bell Pottinger's offices in London, where we will hand over a memorandum of demands that Bell Pottinger:

Make public any and all communication and contracts pertaining to the work they done for the Guptas;

Declare all funds received for services rendered to the Guptas and the ANC; and

To invest these funds in building schools or donations to NGOs.

We encourage all South Africans in London to join the DA as we protest against the damaging propaganda campaign Bell Pottinger launched in South Africa for the benefit of the Guptas and the Zumas.

For an international PR agency to sow racial divisions in a country still grappling with a very painful past, for the sole benefit of a corrupt few, is simply unethical.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA Shadow Minister of Communications