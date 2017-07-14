South Africa: Hawks Political Task Team Investigate Umzimkulu Shooting

Political parties and MPs had until Friday to submit reasons for and against the use of a secret ballot to Speaker of… Read more »

On Thursday, 13 July 2017, three Umzimkulu Municipality ward councillors were attacked and shot at by unknown suspects at Ibisi area. The suspects fled the scene in a getaway motor vehicle. The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive of the shooting is unknown and no arrest has been made at this stage. We urged anyone with information regarding the attack to contact their nearest police station.

