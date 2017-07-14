14 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Appearing in Court Today for the Murder of Iyapa Yamile, 4

Eager to ensure that the killer of four year old Iyapa Yamile is brought to justice, detectives working on the case pursued every avenue which resulted in the arrest of a 29 year old man on Wednesday evening in Khayelitsha. Iyapa's lifeless body was discovered in Town Two in Lingelethu West on 2017-05-01 and investigations eventually led to the arrest of two suspects who were later released because of a lack of circumstantial evidence.

The suspect arrested on Wednesday is due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha this morning to face charges of murder and rape.

Crime committed against children is a top priority of the Western Cape police and we will use all our resources to apprehend those responsible for preying on young victims who cannot defend themselves.

