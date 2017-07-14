South Africa: Suspect Appearing in Court Today for the Murder of Iyapa Yamile, 4

press release

Eager to ensure that the killer of four year old Iyapa Yamile is brought to justice, detectives working on the case pursued every avenue which resulted in the arrest of a 29 year old man on Wednesday evening in Khayelitsha. Iyapa's lifeless body was discovered in Town Two in Lingelethu West on 2017-05-01 and investigations eventually led to the arrest of two suspects who were later released because of a lack of circumstantial evidence.

The suspect arrested on Wednesday is due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha this morning to face charges of murder and rape.

Crime committed against children is a top priority of the Western Cape police and we will use all our resources to apprehend those responsible for preying on young victims who cannot defend themselves.