South Africa: Police Issue Advice to Residents After a House Robbery in Jeffrey's Bay

press release

A 62-year-old man sustained stab wounds during a house robbery incident in Jeffrey's Bay in the early hours on Friday, July 14. The complainant alleged that around 01:30, he was asleep when he heard a noise in the premises, and opened a door to investigate. He alleged that two men with knives, stabbed him and was forced back into the house, where cash and cellphones were stolen. The suspects are believed to have fled on foot.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: "Residents especially the elderly people are advised not to open their doors on hearing noise from strangers in their premises, instead, contact police 10111".

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line 32211.