14 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Issue Advice to Residents After a House Robbery in Jeffrey's Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A 62-year-old man sustained stab wounds during a house robbery incident in Jeffrey's Bay in the early hours on Friday, July 14. The complainant alleged that around 01:30, he was asleep when he heard a noise in the premises, and opened a door to investigate. He alleged that two men with knives, stabbed him and was forced back into the house, where cash and cellphones were stolen. The suspects are believed to have fled on foot.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: "Residents especially the elderly people are advised not to open their doors on hearing noise from strangers in their premises, instead, contact police 10111".

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line 32211.

South Africa

D-Day for Submissions On Secret Ballot

Political parties and MPs had until Friday to submit reasons for and against the use of a secret ballot to Speaker of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.