14 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Defence Holds Annual Delville Wood Memorial Service At Burgers Park, 16 Jul

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Annual Delville Wood memorial service and Wreath laying ceremony will be held on Sunday 16 July 2017, at 10:00 at Burgers Park, Pretoria.

The service is annually hosted by the Pretoria memorial Services Council (PMSC). The aim of this service is to commemorate the death of all South Africans who lost their lives during the battle of Delville Wood in 1916.

Dignitaries such as senior officials in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be in attendance. Various organizations will also lay wreaths and crosses during the wreath laying ceremony.

Media is cordially invited to send a journalist/photographer to attend the event at Burgers Park, Pretoria.

Issued by: Department of Defence

South Africa

D-Day for Submissions On Secret Ballot

Political parties and MPs had until Friday to submit reasons for and against the use of a secret ballot to Speaker of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.