South Africa: Defence Holds Annual Delville Wood Memorial Service At Burgers Park, 16 Jul

press release

The Annual Delville Wood memorial service and Wreath laying ceremony will be held on Sunday 16 July 2017, at 10:00 at Burgers Park, Pretoria.

The service is annually hosted by the Pretoria memorial Services Council (PMSC). The aim of this service is to commemorate the death of all South Africans who lost their lives during the battle of Delville Wood in 1916.

Dignitaries such as senior officials in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be in attendance. Various organizations will also lay wreaths and crosses during the wreath laying ceremony.

Media is cordially invited to send a journalist/photographer to attend the event at Burgers Park, Pretoria.

Issued by: Department of Defence