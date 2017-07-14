South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for the Possession of Abalone in Brackenfell

The vigilance of police members on patrol in Kiewiet Street Okavango Business Park, Brackenfell this morning paid off with the arrest of three suspects for the possession of a large quantity of abalone.
The vehicle of the suspects raised suspicion and prompted the members to investigate, which led to the discovery of 40 boxes of dried abalone, possibly destined for export. The suspects aged 27, 27 and 37 are due to make a court appearance on Monday in Blue Downs for the illegal possession of abalone. The exact value of the abalone is yet to be determined.