South Africa: Most Wanted Suspect Arrested in Pietermaritzburg

press release

A joint operation held by Alexandra Road Trio Crime Detectives, K9 Unit and Ixopo Detectives led to the arrest of the most wanted and dangerous criminal, Khulekani Mkhulise (25) in France area, Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 July 2017. The suspect who was wanted for various crimes committed in different areas.

On Sunday 9 July 2017, at 00:20, the K9 Unit members acted on an intelligence driven information about a suspect travelling towards PMB with a black and grey Toyota Tazz and in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The members went to Richmond Road before Thornville where they noticed the said vehicle and called for back-up while giving chase into France. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and fired shots towards members injuring the 53-year-old member of the K9 Unit and fled the scene.

A joint operation was planned after allocating the whereabouts of the suspect which led members to his hiding place in France. Knowing that the suspect was armed members approached the house with caution and knocked on the door and there was no answer. The door was then forced open and was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition. Mkhulise was charged for attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Investigations revealed that the recovered firearm was positively linked to the Isipingo Case. The suspect was also wanted for two counts of attempted murder and murder cases committed in Ixopo, theft of motor vehicle in Malvern. He appeared in Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 12 July for attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was remanded in custody until 20 July 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members who worked tireless and ensured that the most wanted criminal is brought to book. "We will not tolerate criminals who attack police officers while executing their duties. Our police officers will defend themselves when can under fire. We wish the injured police official a speedy recovery," he said.