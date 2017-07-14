South Africa: East London Paediatrician Faces Sexual Assault Charges

Two women have laid charges against an East London paediatrician for allegedly sexually assaulting them at his workplace.

The man, 64, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, was arrested at the end of May after the women opened cases at the Beacon Bay police station.

The East London family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit investigated the claims, provincial police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said on Friday.

The women, 23 and 26, are understood to have visited the practice with their children.

After appearing in court, the doctor was granted R5 000 bail and released.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza said the man appeared in court again on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed until August for further investigations.

