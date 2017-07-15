15 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mugabe's Sons 'Evicted' From Luxury Sandton Apartment Over 'Unacceptable Behaviour'

Photo: Nqaba Matshazi/Twitter
From left: Chatunga Bellarmine and Robert Junior Mugabe (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe's sons were evicted from a luxury apartment block in Johannesburg's affluent Sandton area because of their "unacceptable behaviour", a newspaper claimed on Friday.

The details come after Mugabe said last month his wife had made an "emergency" trip to South Africa to find "secure accommodation" for their two sons.

The Zimbabwe Independent, quoting unnamed sources, said the two boys - Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine - had been renting a luxury apartment at The Regent apartment hotel, in Morningside, Sandton.

Late night parties

Apartments at the building are rented out for up to R74 000 per month, the paper said.

"The boys were usually up during the night partying with different ladies, drinking and smoking," one unnamed resident told the paper.

"There were almost daily complaints by other tenants about the noise coming from apartment 601 (the Mugabes' apartment)."

'A violent brawl'

In a front page story, the Independent said things came to a head late last month after "a violent brawl" in the complex's entrance area left a member of the boys' security team seriously injured, said the paper.

The fight was said to have involved "a dispute over women".

The boys were forced to vacate the property after that incident, the paper reported.

Mugabe's sons relocated to South Africa from Harare and Dubai earlier this year.

Student at UJ

The First Lady's trip to South Africa last month meant that she missed a rally to drum up support for her husband's 2018 re-election bid. It was at that rally that Mugabe first told supporters about his sons' accommodation "emergency", although he gave no details.

The Independent said that Robert Junior was a student at the University of Johannesburg, and that he and his brother were chauffeured around in luxury limousines.

A source told the paper: "Their driver would wait dutifully on call in one of the luxury vehicles, often sleeping there, awaiting a command to drive them to wherever they wanted."

Source: News24

South Africa

