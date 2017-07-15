South Africa: SA On the Medal Hunt at IAAF U18 Championships

South Africa's sprint prodigies Tshenolo Lemao and Retshidisitswe Mlenga coasted through the opening round of the boys 200m event on Friday, keeping their hopes alive for another double medal charge at the IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lemao and Mlenga, who earned gold and silver in the 100m final earlier in the week, had no trouble in the opening round of the half-lap dash.

Mlenga won his heat in 21.31 seconds and Lemao finished second in his race in 21.27 after winding down over the last few metres. They both progressed to Saturday's semi-finals.

In the Boys 2000m steeplechase heats, Robert de Villiers finished sixth in his race in 5:59.82 to qualify for the final on Sunday.

Infield, Morne Brandon (56.53m) and Jonathan de Lacey Lacey (55.00m) both advanced to the final of the boys discus throw, taking place on Saturday.

Tharina van der Walt ended fourth in the girls discus throw final. Launching a 47.27m heave, she missed the podium by less than three metres.

Van der Walt will have another chance for a medal in the hammer throw final on Saturday.

In the girls 2000m steeplechase final, Shanley Koekemoer put up a fight against a strong East African onslaught, but she had to settle for sixth place in 6:54.27.

Julian Bogner, who was fourth in the boys long jump final the day before, ended eighth in his 110m hurdles semi-final in 14.10 and he was eliminated.

Angel Kivido was also unable to progress, finishing sixth in her first-round 200m heat in 25.93.

After three days of competition, the SA team was lying sixth in the standings with four medals (one gold, two silver and one bronze).

Source: Sport24