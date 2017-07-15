South Africa: Cape Town Cop, Firefighter Arrested for Drag Racing

Two City of Cape Town staff members - a traffic cop and a firefighter - have been arrested for illegal street racing, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said on Friday.

The two women have been charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Smith said they were allegedly drag racing along the N7 on Wednesday evening.

They were nabbed after one of the city's "Ghost Squad" undercover vehicles, in the Milnerton/Plattekloof area, spotted them at about 23:00 on Wednesday in a Subaru and a Ford Focus ST and gave chase. With back-up, the vehicles were stopped.

"Upon interrogating the drivers, officers found that one of them was a female traffic officer and the other a city firefighter who had another female traffic officer in the passenger seat."

Smith said the stretch of the highway, which heads towards Malmesbury and feeds Milnerton and Table View to the north, was one of several street racing hotspots in the city.

In addition to the charges of reckless and negligent driving, the two women would also be issued with pre-suspension letters on Friday.

"Illegal street racing is extremely dangerous and one of our many enforcement challenges. It is therefore disappointing that the very people who are supposed to protect the public make themselves guilty of this type of behaviour," said Smith.

Smith said the city would not shy away from arresting its own and said that the accused were not a reflection of the rest of the people who worked for the city.

Information on whether they had already appeared in court was not immediately available.

